Hello, my “Peeps!” I miss you SOOOO MUCH! I don’t have a lot of room to write, so here are the basics.... 1) This time will pass - don’t be afraid...it will soon be over. 2) Times of “struggle” can change us in good ways - look for the POSITIVE every day!
3) I love YOU! ❤️
As a great book states, “There is a time and PURPOSE for EVERYTHING under the sun.”
...I can’t wait to see what great things the future has in store! It must be AMAZING! I truly believe that your generation is destined for greatness! Consider this time your “boot camp,” or “preparation.” You are strong, resilient, and have learned to appreciate life differently. Even the “little things.” Take nothing for granted. This time is a “gift!” What you do with it will determine what you get out of it.
Much love!
-Mrs. H 😊😘💗
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.