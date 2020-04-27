Hi Second Graders! I wanted you all to know how proud I am of each one of you for all of your hard work this year! I am so impressed by all the effort you have put in while we were at school and now that we are at home. You have all amazed me! I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to be your teacher and to watch you grow and learn new things. I cannot wait to see what great things you do in the future! I miss you and I want to remind you to always choose kindness!

Love,

Mrs. Gordon

