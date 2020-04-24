Dear Students,

I miss you guys so much! I hope you are staying healthy! I know you probably are feeling overwhelmed right now with everything going on, but I just want you to know that the assignments given during this time are not as important to me as you staying healthy. You know that I care about each of you and miss seeing your faces every day. What I mean by staying healthy isn't just you not being sick. I mean you doing something that is good for your mind and your body each day. I hope you are not spending ALL of your time on your phones, but that you are reading or trying to learn a new skill or a new dance or something that will challenge your mind each day. I love and miss you. Please take care of yourself.

Love,

Mrs. Gilmore

