Hello Friends! I hope you are doing well and staying home and staying safe. I know this is a crazy time for us all, but I hope you are still finding time to fall in love with a good book, do math while following a recipe, and enjoying science as you enjoy seeing all the plants and animals prepare for summer. You all are amazing, intelligent, hard-working individuals and I have enjoyed watching you grow up this year! I am proud of you for taking control of your own learning and completing your work at home. Know that no matter how old you get, you will always be my students and I will always be there to help. I cannot wait to see you next school year!
