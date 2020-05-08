To my first grade friends, I miss you guys so much!! I know you are working hard at home and I am so very proud of you. I miss being at school together and getting to see your sweet smiling faces each day. Although I am very sad our year together was cut short, I will always remember the many fun times we had this year. You guys are awesome and I can't wait to see all the many things you accomplish in 2nd grade. Sending you lots of smiles and hugs!! Keep reading and I will see you soon! :)
Love,
Mrs. Boothe
