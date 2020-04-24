Hello, everyone! I miss you all so much! I’ve told you probably 100 times that you’re one of my very best classes ever. I’m heartbroken that our year was so abruptly cut short. However, we are doing our best to stay connected. It warms my heart each time we connect through the various tools we are lucky enough to have during these days. Keep working hard, being a good helper at home, focus on the positives of this strange season of life, and remember how much I love you and miss you!

Tags

Load comments