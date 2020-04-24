To My Amazing Smart Students,

Let’s be real. The last month has been WEiRd!! I have missed seeing your smiling faces every morning. I’ve missed our book discussions, math practice, and our history lessons! I want you to know that I think about you each day, and I hate that we can’t be together in class.

Thank you for doing your school work when you can. I know it may not be easy and sometimes impossible, but I know you are trying. I’m proud of YOU! Thanks for getting on ST Math, Study Island, our website to watch videos, and our ZOOM meetings (yes we will have more ZOOM meetings).

We are all doing the best we can, and that’s all I ever want from you! You know how to contact me for help, and please do. I miss and love you all so much!

Love,

Mrs. Duffey

