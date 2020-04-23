Dear Students,

I hope each of you are doing well and taking care of yourself and your family. I wish we were able to be together learning and sharing ideas with each other. Hopefully, you are able to find a balance between school, enjoying your family, and the beautiful spring weather . I know this is an unusual time that we are going through and we are all experiencing a lot of different emotions. I encourage you to talk about your feelings and find healthy ways of navigating these emotions. I miss every single one of you and I look forward to seeing you as you stop by our "old" classroom next year! Stay safe and know that I am here for you.

Love,

Mrs. A. Galbreath

