I miss you, I miss teaching you, I miss trying to make you interested , I miss trying to entertain you. I miss trying to make you laugh with my stupid corny jokes. (My dog doesn't understand my sarcasm & my wife just shakes her head). I miss watching you learn. I miss some of you rolling your eyes at me, or that HEAVY SIGH when I make you do an assignment. I miss really miss lecturing you as well. GET OFF THAT CELL PHONE AND READ A BOOK! Love Mr. Tresky Peace and Chicken Grease.
