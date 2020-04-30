Hi everyone. I hope you are staying healthy, safe, and fit. When we left school back on March 12 for the day, the thought never occurred to me that would be the last time I would see you for the school year. Things have changed in the world since that day with many uncertainties, but something that has become very clear to me during this time away from Lincoln Terrace and all of your smiling faces. Your teachers and educators love you, miss you, and need you in our lives as much as you need us. So again, please stay safe, healthy, and fit and keep practicing that social distancing so that we can flatten the curve. To my 5th graders...the last two years I have enjoyed getting to know you and watching you mature into middle schoolers. I will miss you and come visit me at LT
