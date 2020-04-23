To ALL of my 2nd graders past and present I miss your happy faces and high fives in the hallway every day! Stay happy, healthy, and hard at work until we see each other again. To those moving on to middle school, or high school, good luck and do your best! To those returning to Round Hill, I hope you are reenergized and ready to tackle the rest of your elementary career! I will be here for you always and willing to help however I can. Be safe, be smart, and be ready when we return because we still have a lot of learning left to do in this lifetime!
Sincerely,
Randy Blair
Round Hill Elementary
2nd grade team
