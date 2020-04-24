Hi Miss Lafferty's friends! While our year together at school was cut short, our journey together continues. This is a difficult time for everyone, but take this as an opportunity to learn. Learn a new skill, new ways to help those around you, a new way to put a smile on someone's face. I miss seeing each of your faces in my classroom every day, but I am excited that each of you are continuing to get smarter, kinder, and braver every day. I am beyond proud to be the teacher of a group of students who never give up. Hugs to you all!

Love,

Miss Lafferty

