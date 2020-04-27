My mornings have not been the same since I don't get to stand in my doorway and greet every single one of you with a big smile! I'm so sorry that our year together got cut short. You are all special, wonderful students, and I hope you all are enjoying time with your families. I think Tinker, my cat, is over all of my time at home though. Please remember to always try and fill someone's bucket each and every day through kind words, actions, and/or thoughts. I hope that we can see each other soon, but until then play outside, read books, draw/create, and enjoy each day!
