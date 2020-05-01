Hey, Golden Eagles! Shout out to all my students whom I miss terribly and am thinking of often. I miss the laughs we shared and the crazy days we had with games and activities that had us interacting and learning while we played. I hope that you are enjoying time at home and are getting caught up on all the sleep you deprived yourself of during the school year. You know I am here for you always and am just an email or Google Meet away. Stay safe and be good and listen to your parents! Sending virtual hugs until we can meet again.
