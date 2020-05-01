Hey guys! I miss you all so much. It has been hard to not see your smiling faces at school each day. I'm glad that we can still talk and learn through our Zoom lessons but I know that it is a little weird to have virtual classes and not be at school. I can not wait until we are all back together in our classroom. Until then, know that I think about you and your families every day.

Love, Ms. McIntyre

Tags

Load comments