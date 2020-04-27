To my Algebra 1 and AFDA students,
I hope you are all doing well! I miss you all so much! I want you to know how proud I am of you for all the hard work you put in to math class this whole school year. Please know that your efforts did not go unnoticed. I'm sad we did not have the last quarter to celebrate all of your accomplishments together in person.
I am so glad I had the privilege of being your teacher this year! Please continue to reach out to me at mlouvet@rcps.info if you need anything at all. I am here for you.
To my seniors, you will always hold a special place in my heart! Best of luck to you and please keep in touch!
I love you all! Take care, be safe, and have a great summer!
With love,
Ms. Louvet
