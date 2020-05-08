Dear Third Grade Rock Stars,

I want you to know how much I miss seeing your sweet, smiling faces in class and I think about you every day. I'm sad that our year was cut short in the classroom, but I'm so glad that we're stilled connected through Google Classroom. Thanks for working so hard and turning in work . I look forward to our weekly virtual meetings. I love hearing your stories and seeing you interact with one another. It's been fun seeing your pets, siblings, and parents too. In the coming weeks, remember to read, read, read! Do your assignments, but don't stress over them. I am here for you if you need me. Most of all, have fun and enjoy this time with your family. You will all be fine ... you are kind, loving, and very SMART rock stars! Love, Mrs. Herbert

