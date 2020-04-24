To all my students, Thanks to you all for making this year the best year ever! You guys are so kind and truly care for others. Never stop "Filling others buckets". We all know how good that feels. Thank you for always being so excited about everything we learned. It filled my bucket when you told me how much fun you had in Math. Although our journey was incomplete, you guys will always have a special place in my heart that will never be replaced. We experienced something challenging together which will make our bond unbreakable.
I Love and Miss you guys daily!
Until we meet again,
Mrs. Nester
