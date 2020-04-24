To my Back Creek Bears! What a weird time we are living in! Please know that it is okay to feel scared and confused about what is going on, sad because you miss your friends, or happy because you don’t have to wake up early for school. Maybe you are like me and are feeling all of those things at once! There is no right way to feel about it. However you do feel, it’s important to take care of yourself. There are a lot of things that are different right now, but so many things have stayed the same, too! Look for and find comfort in those things that have not changed. One of those is your teachers who miss you like crazy and think about you every day. Just remember, we didn’t go anywhere and we are still here for you! Smile, breathe, and wash those hands!!
