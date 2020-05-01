To all my students, past and present:
I just want you to know how very much I miss each and every one of you. I miss your stories, and your smiles. I know we are making hard choices right now, but always remember that my door is open early each morning if you ever want to come by. You were chosen to be in my class for a reason, and I am so VERY lucky to have been your teacher! Be kind to each other, always! I cannot wait to be able to give you hugs!
Love,
Mrs. Churchill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.