To all my students, past and present:

I just want you to know how very much I miss each and every one of you. I miss your stories, and your smiles. I know we are making hard choices right now, but always remember that my door is open early each morning if you ever want to come by. You were chosen to be in my class for a reason, and I am so VERY lucky to have been your teacher! Be kind to each other, always! I cannot wait to be able to give you hugs!

Love,

Mrs. Churchill

