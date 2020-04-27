My Dear Second Graders,

I miss you all so much. Teaching is one of my biggest joys in life and you guys are the reason it is so enjoyable! Talking to a computer and teaching you from a distance is just not the same. I miss your smiling faces, your silly stories, the laughter we shared, and even the noisy classroom. I hope you all are enjoying time at home, playing hard and learning too. While this is not how I expected our year together to end, we will continue to make the most of it! Read every day, play outside, be kind to everyone, and keep doing your personal best in everything you do! I'm so proud of all of you.

Love, Ms. Largen

Tags

Load comments