My Dear Second Graders,
I miss you all so much. Teaching is one of my biggest joys in life and you guys are the reason it is so enjoyable! Talking to a computer and teaching you from a distance is just not the same. I miss your smiling faces, your silly stories, the laughter we shared, and even the noisy classroom. I hope you all are enjoying time at home, playing hard and learning too. While this is not how I expected our year together to end, we will continue to make the most of it! Read every day, play outside, be kind to everyone, and keep doing your personal best in everything you do! I'm so proud of all of you.
Love, Ms. Largen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.