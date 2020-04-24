Hello Back Creek 5th graders. I know that this year did not end the way we thought it would, but I want you know how proud I am to be your teacher. I have noticed all the hard work that you continue to do at home and I promise you that this will only make you stronger. I believe in you and I know that you will continue to strive for excellence. Cherish this time with family and always remember that Mrs. Saul loves you! We will get through this together. I miss you! Mrs. Saul
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.