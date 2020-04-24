Hello Back Creek 5th graders. I know that this year did not end the way we thought it would, but I want you know how proud I am to be your teacher. I have noticed all the hard work that you continue to do at home and I promise you that this will only make you stronger. I believe in you and I know that you will continue to strive for excellence. Cherish this time with family and always remember that Mrs. Saul loves you! We will get through this together. I miss you! Mrs. Saul

