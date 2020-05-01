MS. DAY, MS. PROFFITT, MS. CARL, MS. SOLTIS

WE MISS YOU! WOW! This is not the way any of us expected your last year at Virginia Heights to end. Some of you have been at our school a few years, yet others have been there since kindergarten. We are proud of you and we encourage you to keep up the online lessons so that Woodrow Wilson will see that our 5th graders are awesome.

You have kept us on our toes all year. Each day brought us smiles, some tears, anger, laughter, and of course OUR infamous song outbursts that kept you guys on YOUR toes. Thank you for being you. Through all the good and sometimes the not so good, we would not have changed having you in class and getting to know each of you.

Cardinals stay strong, stay healthy, and spread those wings and fly!

