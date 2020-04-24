Hello to all my 5th graders at Bonsack Elementary! While the last few weeks have certainly been different and challenging, I love that we have still been able to connect, virtually! You all are missing all of your end of the year activities and I know that is heartbreaking, but I want you to know how proud I am of each of you! You are going to be amazing in middle school and I can't wait to hear all about the successes you will have as 6th graders. Always remember that kindness matters and your words have a huge impact, so choose them wisely! You are loved and I am cheering for you always! Love, Mrs. Muncey

