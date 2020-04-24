I wanted all of my past and present students to know that you’re in my mind every day!! I miss you –but I am so proud of you and I am thankful that I’ve been able to share in learning with each of you! I know this is a difficult and stressful time – but I hope you are using this time to do things you enjoy that you don’t normally have time to do. I also hope that you know that I care about you and am here if you need to talk!! I enjoy very much the communication through our live sessions on BlackBoard, emailing, and phone calls – you brighten my days I am blessed to be able to get to know each of you as individuals and know you will achieve whatever you set your mind to!!! This is temporary – just hang in there!!!

Tags

Load comments