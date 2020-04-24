Dear Miss Haga's Class,
I hope this letter is something that will brighten your day! It has been very difficult not being able to see you all and hug you for several weeks now. Our classroom was a very special place to all of us and even though we aren't together I still am here for you, thinking of you daily. You all mean so much to me and being away from you reminds me of why I went into teaching. It is one of the hardest jobs in the world but my students are WHY I love my job! We will all get through this and I will see you again soon, ready to learn at Monterey! I can't wait to see your smiling faces! I love you dearly 2nd graders.
With love,
Miss Haga
