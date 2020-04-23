Hi Terriers,

I have a story for you that I would have shared during our last week of school. I lost my grandma several years ago. It was hard on my whole family, especially my mom. I talked to her one morning and she was so sad and missing Grams. I spoke with her that evening and she sounded spunky and happy again. I said, "Mom, what turned your day around?" She went on to tell me all of the nice things that she did for people that day. Simple acts of kindness. I've learned from my mom that the best medicine if you are feeling sad is to do something nice for someone else. If you are feeling disappointed about the things you are missing right now... clean up the house for your mom, write a letter to someone living alone.. you can inspire others and feel better too!

