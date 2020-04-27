To my sweet and smart 2nd graders,

As disappointed as I was to hear of the school closing, I am even more grateful for the time we did have together. We shared many memories, participated in joyful discussions, and most importantly, celebrated our accomplishments together. I am very thankful that I was your teacher this school year. You brought joy to my heart when you walked through the classroom door each morning, when you would ask to share something with me, and when you would exclaim, “This is fun!” while we learned. Often, I would just look at you all as you worked diligently on your assignments – it simply made me smile. I am so thankful for how hard you tried and how you never gave up.

It was a privilege to have been your teacher this year, and you will all hold a special place in my heart.

