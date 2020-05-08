Hello friends,
To my 2020 2nd Grade Class. I never dreamed we wouldn’t be in our little room again! Kuddos to those who have hung with me in our virtual classroom😊 Be kind to your parents, they are doing their best to follow lesson plans!
I miss Morning Meeting with Ms. Wilkie, cool Lego creations, Kiva block cities, Live Gimkits, Kahoots, good times in small groups, jokes and Smartboards. I miss your excitement, smiles, even morning grumpiness! You all have a special place in my heart.
To all my students, past and present, I send encouragement and hugs. I hope you’re finding your way during this uncertain time. I hope you are your best you. Remember to work hard, play hard and be kind to yourself and those around you!
To all the students returning to Highland next year, I can’t wait to see you!
All my love,
Mrs. Garst
