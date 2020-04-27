To my Dear 5th Graders,

I miss my sweet students so much! I am so sorry we didn't get a chance to say a proper goodbye this year. You all worked very hard this year and I am very proud of you. Know that you are loved, be safe and make good choices. Stay strong and be good, my little darlings! Mrs. Metz loves you!

P.S. Go and watch a funny cat video! :)

