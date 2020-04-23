Hello my class! I want to let you know that I miss you so much. It made me sad that we could not finish the year. Things will get better and we will see each other when school starts again. I miss your hugs and just being with you. Remember to read everyday and don't be a CHICKEN NUGGET!!!! Be my French Fries!
