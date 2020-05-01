My sweet kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-grade students,

I want to thank each of you for all the warmth, the memories, and the learning that we have shared this school year. I miss you so much. I want to see your smiling faces again. I am so grateful to be your teacher. You will always hold a special place in my heart. You are loved, you are valuable, and you matter a lot in this pandemic more than anything else. I hope you continue to do your personal best!

Love

Mrs. Samarasinghe

Tags

Load comments