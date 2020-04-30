To my Fechko Friends:
I know our time was cut short, but I was you to remember that you all will forever have a special place in my heart as my very “first” first grade class! Thank you for all the memories and good times that I will cherish for many years to come. From our mad minute games to Friday morning meet n’ greet and dance party, you all were something mighty special. Thank you for always knowing how to brighten my day. Until I see you again, keep on reading and never stop learning!
