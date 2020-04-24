To the Students and Families of Fishburn Park ,
I miss seeing you get off the bus in the morning. I miss the hugs I get from my friends in kindergarten and first, and second grade! I miss the students I work with every day in third- fifth grade! I miss seeing your parents and grandparents coming to school to have lunch with you or meet with a teacher. I wish we'd had the chance to say goodbye for the summer! My hope for you is that you spend this time away from school continuing to learn. I wish for you to keep reading. Because of everything you are being asked to do via online learning or packets from school, the most important thing you can do right now is read!! Read whatever you have at home or online until we are able to be together again!
Love, Mrs. Byers!!
