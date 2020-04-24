Hello Everyone,
People keep saying this is unprecedented, but it's not. There are comforts in the study of history, and one is the ability to hold a richer, more longsighted perspective on scary events than our own personal life experiences provide. This year is lonesome and dislocating and more than a little frightening, but it isn't the end of the world; it's a more obvious and radical change in a world that that's always changing anyway.
So: to the extent you can, keep living your life. Make sure you exercise. Try looking at the sky through tree branches if you haven't done that in a while. Learn to make food. Read novels. Play music. Build things. Be loving.
My screen's version of your faces aren't your faces. But I'm grateful for the reminder of how much meaning and shape you give my life, even now. Be well.
