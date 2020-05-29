Dear Students,

When you all walked out of the doors on March 12th, I had no idea that I wouldn't get to see you again. I didn't get to see your success as you finished Math 7. I didn't get to enjoy our Mindfulness Videos or our Math Workshop days with you again. I have been saddened by the abrupt ending of our school year and I would give anything to say "goodbye" and give you all a hug. Please remember to always be kind and always do your best.

Love to you all,

Mrs. Meacham

Tags

Load comments