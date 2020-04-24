To my little eagles,

I miss you so much. Our time together in the classroom was cut short, but I will remember it forever. We had so much fun and you learned so many things! Keep it up. Remember that you are good and you are smart, and don't let anyone ever make you feel any less. I can't wait to see who you become. Read every day, and stay in touch. Love, Ms. Spaulding.

