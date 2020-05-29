Dear amazing Terriers,
I hope you all are doing well and are happy. I know this has been a tough time for all of us and it’s not easy learning like this. I’ll let you in on a secret, even if you aren’t focused on school work, you’re learning. You’re learning how to deal with unusual times and situations and you’re learning how strong you are. I am, as always so proud of you! I (and all your teachers) miss you all so much! I miss having you light up my classroom and I miss seeing all my wonderful former students in the hallway. I miss laughing at the craziness, and sweetness, of some amazing middle schoolers. Please take care of yourselves and show some kindness to someone today.
Love you all and miss you,
Mrs. Kingery
