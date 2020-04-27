Mrs. Bailey’s 2nd grade class! I miss all you so much! I know that you are working hard at home and reading every day! I wish that we could all be at school together but since we are finishing 2nd grade up at home please keep working and writing letters so we can keep in touch! Love you and miss you!
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Petersen: It’s quiet in Virginia
-
Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.