To say I miss you isn't nearly enough! We could get frustrated sometimes but we laughed and smiled much more. We worked hard together and you all grew so much! I know that I know you will keep doing just that. Remember I am always here for you! Now maybe just by WebX , phone, or email, but always I will be here being tough on you but cheering you on and believing in you. We got this! See you in the Fall... don't go to Pittsburgh! (My class understands what that means!")
Love you!
Mrs. Selleck
