This school year has been anything but normal and it is not coming to an end in the traditional way. Since I won’t see my students again in person, I am writing this letter so they will know how much I miss them.

You are amazing young people and you will be amazing adults. I miss seeing your smiling faces, joking around with you, teaching you math, helping you learn life skills, and being there for you when you needed someone to listen. I even miss the sound of tapping and drumming on desks, repeating directions 10 times, and telling you to use your inside voices. I am sad that I don’t get to see you before you move on to the high school, but I know that you are ready for new opportunities and I look forward to seeing you in the future. I miss you all!

