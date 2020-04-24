Hey friends! I miss all of you so much. I wish our year wouldn't have ended so quickly. You guys will always hold a special place in my heart since you were my very first class. I will never forget you! You are going to rock it out in kindergarten next year. Always remember to BE KIND and you will go far! I love you all so much!
