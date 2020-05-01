To my awesome class, I miss you! I wish we could have spent the last few weeks of your first grade year together in the classroom learning, laughing, and playing together. You are so smart! I miss your smiles and your great ideas. Please keep working hard and giving your best effort in all that you do. You are doing a fantastic job learning from home. Thank you parents for all your support. Mrs. Gibson
