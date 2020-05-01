Dear First grade Fallon Park students and families,
Distance learning has presented many challenges for you, your family, and us. We completely understand the challenges and we are with you. We’re all doing our best in the situation we were placed in. We want you all to know that we will continue to do our upmost best to provide students with a meaningful education and to make sure you get the best access to an excellent education.
Even though we cannot be together right now, we want you to remember that each of you are special in so many ways and you filled our classrooms with smiles, laughter, imagination, and creativity. Keep smiling, laugh at the funny moments, and use your imagination to create amazing pieces of writing.
Missing you,
Fallon Park first grade teachers
S. Bryson
M. Colo
S. Holland-Deskins
L. Isaacson
S. Orris
K. Pauley
A. Perkins
W. Walton
