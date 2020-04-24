Dear students,
I can not express how much I miss you. The hustle and bustle of the school day was so suddenly interrupted. We had so much to do, so many important matters to attend to. Although I am happy you are safe, I miss your faces, the student having a bad day, stressed and running into the classroom just after the bell. I miss the student coming into my class late, no stress, just a carefree “what up?” Each one of you made up a unique member of my class. It was my job to show you the unconditional love of Christ. I hope I expressed this and I hope you all know that your faces in my live sessions give me great hope for the unclear future. Until we meet again, know that you are thought of and loved by your Theology teacher.
With love,
Mrs. Barger (Theology)
