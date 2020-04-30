Dear kiddos,
To say that I miss your faces would be lying! I miss everything about you!! I miss your faces, smiles, hugs, laughs, tears, frustrations, and successes! Ending our school year like this has been so strange and disappointing. Each day in class we learned things together. I loved seeing the lightbulbs go off when you finally got it. Even though we're meeting online, it's not the same. We can't start our mornings with hugs and end the day with high fives. However, I know you all well enough to know that you will persevere and succeed. Do your best to stay cheerful and healthy. Stay your happy, determined, amazing selves and I know you will do well. Know that I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK and can't wait to keep seeing you on ZOOM!!!
Love you bunches,
Ms. Sweet
