I am the president of a Roanoke-based charity called “Bookbag Santa” that takes a group of people and boxes of school supplies down to Belize every summer. You might think that this sounds like a pretty neat trip to take — and you’d be right — but, this year, the best part happened on the way back to Roanoke.
The man in the seat next to me on the plane turned out to be the principal of a little school in Belize, with two classrooms, two teachers, and 30 students. He also has a side business, flying to the United States once or twice a year to buy an old Greyhound-type bus, and drive it south through Texas and Mexico to Belize, where he re-sells it to one of the bus companies there.
He was on his way to Baltimore to pick up a bus. I suggested that, since he would be driving on Interstate 81, he could stop in Roanoke and I would load up some supplies for his school. A week later, I met him in the Berglund Center parking lot, and loaded up 10 boxes of supplies, two lap-top computers, a printer, standing classroom fan and two classroom clocks. This was a Thursday, and he predicted that he’d be in Belize the following Tuesday (he actually arrived on Thursday). I got a call from him, saying that everything went smoothly, and he had no problems, getting everything through customs.
You never know who that person sitting next to you on the bus or a plane might be. He or she could be the most interesting person you’ll meet all year. Who knows what that principal is telling people about the crazy American that was sitting next to him!
