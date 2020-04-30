Dear Students,
Every day that we cannot be together is a sad day for me. I miss you all so much. It has been a great year and I am heartbroken that it had to end so quickly without time to say a proper good-bye. I am so proud of all the hard work you have done this year. You have learned so much, and grown so much - not just in height but also in your ability to be problem solvers, be a friend to your classmates, and to be responsible citizens. As you move on to 4th grade and beyond, be confident that you have the ability to do anything you set your mind to. You are capable of great things and I look forward to hearing about all that you do. Thanks you for a wonderful year. I wish you a joy-filled summer! Love, Cindy Myers
