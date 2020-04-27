This is not how I pictured this school year ending because there are so many things we didn't get to do. Most importantly, we didn't get to say goodbye. It warms my heart whenever I get a message or a copy of completed math problems from you. I am so proud of those who continue to show up online each day. You are smart. You are hard-workers. You are making a difference! Thank you for being my students and for letting me continue to be your teacher even though we aren't in the classroom anymore. I miss all of you!

