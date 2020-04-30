To all my Tigers out there, I miss you terribly. I know these are trying times for all of you. I challenge you to see this as an opportunity to grow, and learn something new. Most importantly I want you to be safe! To my 5th graders, you all made me so proud & I wish you the best in your years to come. To the rest of the Oak Grove students I cannot wait to get back to our gym and have fun. Until then, stay safe and find a way to move...any way you can. Remember my words, "Just Try, Have Fun, and Stay Safe." You all made my first year as a teacher one I will never forget...here's to many more great years.
